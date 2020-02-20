BICC: Armenia remains world’s third most militarized country for 6th year

BICC: Armenia remains world’s third most militarized country for 6th year
February 20, 2020 - 13:14 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia is still the world's third most militarized country behind only Israel and Singapore, a new report reveals. The country is also the most heavily militarised country in Europe, says the survey.

Compiled by BICC, the 2019 edition of the Global Militarization Index (GMI) presents the relative weight and importance of a country's military apparatus in relation to its society as a whole. The GMI 2019 covers 154 states and is based on the latest available figures (in most cases data for 2018).

Armenia’s standing in the report hasn’t changed since 2014.

The unresolved conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan (position 10) over the Nagorno Karabakh region continues to keep militarization in the South Caucasus at a very high level, the report says.

“In the South Caucasus, militarisation continues at a very high level. In 2019, too, the agreed ceasefire was repeatedly breached. As a result of the tense security situation, both countries continued to invest a lot of resources in their armed forces. Both Baku and Yerevan are currently modernising the old army and air force weapons systems, for which they have awarded various large-scale contracts to Russian weapons manufacturers. The result is rising military spending on both sides,” the GMI says.

Russia, meanwhile, is placed the 6th, the United States – 31st, Georgia – 49th, Turkey – 20th.

 Top stories
HSBC dismisses reports alleging end of operation in ArmeniaHSBC dismisses reports alleging end of operation in Armenia
“It’s a speculation, we can neither comment or react to it,” an Diana Gazinyan from HSBC Armenia said.
Armenia GDP growth remains strong, says World bankArmenia GDP growth remains strong, says World bank
Armenia's GDP grew by a strong 7.9% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2019, the World Bank said.
EU approves import of snails from ArmeniaEU approves import of snails from Armenia
"This is the 3rd product of animal origin from Armenia for which EU grated access to its market," the EU said.
UAE firm to invest $300-320 mln to develop solar projects in ArmeniaUAE firm to invest $300-320 mln to develop solar projects in Armenia
Masdar has entered into a formal agreement with Anif to develop 400 MW solar power projects in Armenia.
Partner news
 Articles
Investments in Armenia’s greenhouses bear fruit

New markets opening for home-grown products

 Most popular in the section
IMF OKs $250 mln stand-by arrangement for Armenia
Armenia's foreign debt down by $86.5 million
Tourism in Armenia grew 5% in Q1
Armenia hopes to register 7-9% GDP growth for 2020-2022, says PM
Home
All news
Overview: Economy
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Amsterdam could move red light district indoors Amsterdam said the complex could include a bed and breakfast for prostitutes as well as a sex club, sex theater and cafes.
Iran reports 3 new cases of coronavirus after 2 deaths All schools and universities, including religious Shiite seminaries, were shut down in the holy city of Qom.
Los Angeles City College to host Armenian Cultural Day Outstanding guest speakers of the Armenian Cultural Day include Siobhan Nash-Marshall and Anna Mouradian.
Armenian legislator re-opens historic Romanian lighthouse The lighting up is the initiative of Merdinian, the president of the Constanţa branch of the Armenians’ Union.