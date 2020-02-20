Paylan: Nobody is safe against judicial cruelty in Turkey

PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkish Armenian lawmaker Garo Paylan has said that nobody is safe against judicial cruelty in Turkey, Reuters reports.

Paylan made the comments after prosecutors demanded the re-arrest of Turkish businessman Osman Kavala in connection with the failed 2016 coup, hours after he was acquitted over his alleged role in the Gezi Park protests of 2013.

“It was...Erdogan who ordered the arrest of Kavala, and it was him who ordered his release today. We have been waiting for his release for 5 hours, and now they are making up charges related to the coup,” said the pro-Kurdish HDP lawmaker.

“Nobody is safe against this judicial cruelty in Turkey. I am seriously worried about arbitrary judicial decisions and trumped up charges,” he added. There was no immediate update from judicial authorities on Kavala’s status.

Kavala is a close friend of the Turkish-Armenian journalist Hrant Dink’s family and has been actively fighting for a fair trial on Dink’s murder.

On April 24, 2016, Kavala visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan and paid tribute to the memory of the innocent victims.