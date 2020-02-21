Coronavirus: Armenia boosts control efforts for air travelers from Iran
February 21, 2020 - 17:45 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia is enhancing control of passengers passing through the Meghri border crossing point in the country’s south, as well as air travelers from Iran, as an additional anti-epidemic measure to counter the spread of the novel coronavirus, health Minister Arsen Torosyan said in a Facebook post on Friday, February 21.
Torosyan said no cases of the virus have been registered in Armenia sօ far.
The Minister also urged the public to follow the Ministry’s official updates on the spread of the coronavirus.
Iran confirmed 13 new cases on Friday, two of whom have died, with the outbreak there coming just as the country votes in a parliamentary election.
The total number of cases in Iran now stands at 18, with four of those people having died.
