John Dolmayan doesn't think System of a Down will reach its full potential (video)
February 22, 2020 - 12:01 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - By now, System of a Down fans know not to hold their breath when it comes to waiting for new music from the band. The members have all given their perspectives as to why they haven't been in the studio, and no one can seem to come to an agreement. Drummer John Dolmayan unfortunately believes they never reached their full potential artistically, and never will, Loudwire says.
The drummer, along with bassist Shavo Odadjian, have spoken very positively in the past about the material the band have written for a future album. However, Dolmayan admits to Loudwire Nights host Toni Gonzalez that he doesn't think it will ever be recorded.
"First of all, nothing is finished until all four members are on it, and Serj [Tankian] had nothing to do with it," the drummer explains. "He wasn't at those rehearsals, he wasn't in the process of bringing the songs and working on them or writing them. These were just things we did with the anticipation of a record happening, which never happened."
"We're a very stubborn and stupid band," he amuses. "As sad as that is to say, we never reached our potential, and I don't think we ever will."
Despite his negative predictions regarding the future of the band, Dolmayan does try to leave the subject on a more positive note. Citing bands like Rage Against the Machine being able to overcome their differences, the drummer adds, "You never know what happens."
To hear more about Dolmayan's upcoming covers album with his side project These Grey Men, which features guest musicians like Tom Morello and M. Shadows, listen to the full interview above.
