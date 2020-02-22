Ten new coronavirus cases of Iran, one more dead

PanARMENIAN.Net - Ten new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Iran, one of whom has died, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said on state TV on Saturday, February 22, Reuters reports.

The new numbers announced by the health ministry bring the total number of cases of the new coronavirus in the country to 28, with five of the total having died.

An elderly man in the northern city of Padua has died after being infected with the coronavirus, becoming the first Italian victim of the disease, Health Minister Roberto Speranza said on Friday.

Lebanon and Israel confirmed their first cases on Friday, while Iran's health ministry reported two more deaths among 13 new cases of the infection, known as COVID-19. That brings the toll in Iran to four and the number of infections to 18.

China’s National Health Commission said 2,345 people have died in the country from the new coronavirus, which has infected 76,288 people․

South Korean health officials confirmed another 87 cases, bringing the country’s total to 433.

Health Minister Arsen Torosyan said Friday that Armenia is enhancing control of passengers passing through the Meghri border crossing point in the country’s south, as well as air travelers from Iran, as an additional anti-epidemic measure to counter the spread of the novel coronavirus.