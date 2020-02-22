190 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week
February 22, 2020 - 16:40 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Some 190 ceasefire violations - more than 1800 shots in total - by Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) in the period from February 16 to 22, the Karabakh Defense Army said in a statement.
The Karabakh soldiers continue controlling the situation on the contact line and protecting their positions.
