Armenian soldier wounded in Azerbaijan's shooting

PanARMENIAN.Net - An Armenian serviceman was wounded by Azerbaijani troops from across the border on Sunday, February 23, Defense Ministry spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan revealed on Monday.

"The injury is light, his life is not in danger," Hovhannisyan said in a Facebook post.

The Defense Ministry spokesman added that the Armenian side stopped Azerbaijan's shooting with retaliatory fire.

Several Armenian soldiers have been wounded in Azerbaijan's cross-border fire since the beginning of the year.