Al Monitor: Turkey band keep Armenian dialect alive in music
February 24, 2020 - 11:27 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Hikmet Akcicek's band, Vova, is intending to keep Homshetsi – a northwestern dialect of Western Armenian and one of 15 endangered languages spoken in Turkey – alive with their music.
In an article published by Al-Monitor, Akcicek says their music is a chance to showcase his culture and mother tongue, spoken in the mountainous northeastern Black Sea region of Turkey, and becoming extinct for a combination of reasons.
Akcicek explained, “Vova is a project with a mission to compile, record and carry forward the hymns of a culture and a language to present and future generations rather than [simply] produce albums or play on stage.”
The band debuted 14 years ago with its 2005 "Homshetsi Hymns." Its soft sounds are marked by the emotional Homshetsi shepherd’s pipe and the blaring Black Sea bagpipe (also an instrument of the Laz), the album evokes nostalgia for the mountains.
Unlike the first album, Akcicek said this one includes songs not only from Hopa but also from Rize’s Cayeli province and from Abkhazia’s Homshetsi.
Not all Homshetsis speak their heritage tongue, and some debate whether Homshetsi is of Armenian or Turkish origin. Although their tongue is a dialect of Armenian, Homshetsi people living in Turkey consider themselves Turks and practice Islam, he said.
“May our hymns be the sun for our days,” reads the introductory text for Vova’s album. “May they be played and sung wherever there lies a breath.”
Top stories
Aliyev said the conflict "should be resolved within international law, According to which Karabakh is part of Azerbaijan."
The deputy chief of staff of the Artsakh President's office, Davit Babayan is planning to run for president.
One Armenian citizen out of the overall 11 had been evacuated from the quarantine zone earlier.
It’s an important contribution to the global effort to fight genocides and crimes against humanity,” Sarkissian said.
Partner news
Latest news
Official: Death toll from coronavirus in Iran's Qom stands at 50 An official said the deaths date back to Feb. 13. but Iran first officially reported cases of the virus and its first deaths on Feb. 19.
Roma want to sign Henrikh Mkhitaryan permanently Fonseca has said that he wants to sign on-loan Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan to permanent deals.
Armenia closes land border, limits air traffic with Iran Pashinyan said Armenian and Iranian citizens will face no problems when planning their trips back to their countries.
Armenia Foreign Ministry expresses condolences over Turkey quake Nine people, including three children, were killed, and more than 100 were injured in both countries.