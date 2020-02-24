Musk says Azimov's "Foundation" inspired him to start SpaceX
February 24, 2020 - 12:03 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has said that the seven-book “Foundation” science fiction series by scientist and author Isaac Asimov has served as an inspiration for his work, CNBC reports.
As a teenage boy, Musk felt a “personal obligation” for the fate of mankind, according to the book “Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future” by Ashlee Vance.
Musk’s love of books and the lessons he took from them inspired him to create “cleaner energy technology or [build] spaceships to extend the human species’s reach” in the future, according to Vance.
One set of those books Musk still recommends today: “Foundation” by Asimov.
“Worth reading Asimov’s Foundation,” the SpaceX and Tesla CEO tweeted, “in the order that they were written.”
Asimov’s “Foundation” saga is about “the collapse and rebirth of a vast interstellar empire in the universe of the future,” according to Encyclopedia Britannica.
“The lesson I drew from [the “Foundation” saga] is you should try to take the set of actions that are likely to prolong civilization, minimize the probability of a dark age and reduce the length of a dark age if there is one,” Musk told Rolling Stone in 2017.
Musk also said it taught him that “civilizations move in cycles,” influencing him to pursue space exploration and further mankind’s “upward cycle,” he told The Guardian in 2013.
“Given that this is the first time in 4.5 billion years where it’s been possible for humanity to extend life beyond Earth, it seems like we’d be wise to act while the window was open and not count on the fact it will be open a long time,” Musk said.
Top stories
Sony is preparing to replace the PS4 console, releasing its PlayStation 5 the same holiday season with Xbox Series X.
Armen Sarkissian and Apple CEO Tim Cook met on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.
A security researcher said he has matched 17 million phone numbers to user accounts by exploiting a flaw in the app.
The World Congress in Information Technology started work in Armenia on October 6, set to run through October 9.
Partner news
Latest news
Official: Death toll from coronavirus in Iran's Qom stands at 50 An official said the deaths date back to Feb. 13. but Iran first officially reported cases of the virus and its first deaths on Feb. 19.
Roma want to sign Henrikh Mkhitaryan permanently Fonseca has said that he wants to sign on-loan Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan to permanent deals.
Armenia closes land border, limits air traffic with Iran Pashinyan said Armenian and Iranian citizens will face no problems when planning their trips back to their countries.
Armenia Foreign Ministry expresses condolences over Turkey quake Nine people, including three children, were killed, and more than 100 were injured in both countries.