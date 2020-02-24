Methods of threat not going to work, Armenia tells Azerbaijan

PanARMENIAN.Net - Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on Monday, February 24 commented on Azerbaijan's shooting of Armenian positions, saying that "methods of threat are not going to work".

An Armenian serviceman was wounded by Azerbaijani troops from across the border on Sunday, Defense Ministry spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan revealed on Monday.

"The injury is light, his life is not in danger," Hovhannisyan said in a Facebook post.

Mnatsakanyan described Azerbaijan's activity on the border as “extremely worrying.”

“The reduction of escalation risks is the most significant part in the entire package of negotiations,” Mnatsakanyan told a joint press conference with his Slovak counterpart Miroslav Lajčák in Yerevan on Monday, February 24.

He stressed that growth in the risk of escalation will not allow to register real progress in the peace talks, Aysor.am reports.

“We made an important achievement during 2019 – fewer cases of escalation were reported, which is important to maintain,” the Foreign Minister said.

"An [Armenian] soldier was wounded which is worrying and unacceptable. We will continue proceeding with our agenda.”