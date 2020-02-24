Methods of threat not going to work, Armenia tells Azerbaijan
February 24, 2020 - 15:56 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on Monday, February 24 commented on Azerbaijan's shooting of Armenian positions, saying that "methods of threat are not going to work".
An Armenian serviceman was wounded by Azerbaijani troops from across the border on Sunday, Defense Ministry spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan revealed on Monday.
"The injury is light, his life is not in danger," Hovhannisyan said in a Facebook post.
Mnatsakanyan described Azerbaijan's activity on the border as “extremely worrying.”
“The reduction of escalation risks is the most significant part in the entire package of negotiations,” Mnatsakanyan told a joint press conference with his Slovak counterpart Miroslav Lajčák in Yerevan on Monday, February 24.
He stressed that growth in the risk of escalation will not allow to register real progress in the peace talks, Aysor.am reports.
“We made an important achievement during 2019 – fewer cases of escalation were reported, which is important to maintain,” the Foreign Minister said.
"An [Armenian] soldier was wounded which is worrying and unacceptable. We will continue proceeding with our agenda.”
Top stories
"We are aware of the assessment of those elections by the international observers," Anna Naghdalyan said.
Pashinyan said the Armenians used to live in Baku for centuries, "giving the city a genuine trait of multiculturalism."
Marina Ohanjanyan, spokeswoman for the Investigative Service, confirmed the news to PanARMENIAN.Net.
Putin said Russia appreciates relations with Armenia, which are based on friendshop and mutual respect.
Partner news
Latest news
Chinese police practise catching "uncooperative" coronavirus patients When a driver fails to cooperate, he is forced from his car before what looks like a fishing net is thrown over his head.
Jalal Haroutyunyan appointed Artsakh's new Defense Minister Haroutyunyan held the position of the First Deputy Commander - Chief of Staff of the Artsakh Defense Army.
Armenia dismisses Azerbaijan's claims of sabotage as a "myth" "Moreover, the Armenian side has been showing restraint in all respects," said the Defense Ministry spokesman,
Official: Death toll from coronavirus in Iran's Qom stands at 50 An official said the deaths date back to Feb. 13. but Iran first officially reported cases of the virus and its first deaths on Feb. 19.