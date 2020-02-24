Jalal Haroutyunyan appointed Artsakh's new Defense Minister
February 24, 2020 - 17:15 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) President Bako Sahakyan signed a decree on Monday, February 24 to appoint Major-General Jalal Haroutyunyan as the country's new Defense Minister and the commander of the Defense Army.
Sahakyan had earlier relieved Lieutenant-General Karen Abrahamyan from the same positions.
Haroutyunyan held the post of the First Deputy Commander - Chief of Staff of the Artsakh Defense Army.
