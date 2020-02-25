Armenian Committee announces endorsements ahead of 2020 Primaries
February 25, 2020 - 11:20 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - With just over a week left until the March 3 primary elections, the Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region (ANCA-WR) released its list of primary endorsements.
“Ensuring our community's active participation in the electoral process is one of the core functions of the ANCA Western Region, as we strive to make our community’s collective voice heard at the national, regional and local levels of government,” remarked the organization’s Chair Nora Hovsepian, Esq.
“Through our HyeVotes Initiative we strive to educate our community about the importance of registering to vote and participating in the nation’s democratic processes as active and engaged citizens to help ensure that our elected representatives address the needs and concerns of our community.”
Federal Races
Judy Chu – CA Congressional 27th District
Jim Costa – CA Congressional 16th District
Anna Eshoo – CA Congressional 18th District
Ted Lieu – CA Congressional 33rd District
Linda Sanchez – CA Congressional 38th District
Adam Schiff – CA Congressional 28th District
Brad Sherman – CA Congressional 30th District
Christy Smith – CA Congressional 25th District
Jackie Speier – CA Congressional 14th District
Andrew Romanoff – U.S. Senate Primary (Colorado)
Dan Janjigian – Texas Congressional 31st District
California State Senate Races
Toni Atkins – 39th District
Anthony Portantino – 25th District
Henry Stern – 27th District
Scott Wiener – 11th District
Scott Wilk – 21st District
State Assembly Races
Marc Berman – 24th District
Lisa Calderon – 57th District
Laura Friedman – 43rd District
Jesse Gabriel – 45th District
Chris Holden – 41st District
Adrin Nazarian – 46th District
Jim Patterson – 23rd District
Sharon Quirk-Silva – 65th District
Anthony Rendon – 63rd District
Luz Rivas – 39th District
Simon Maghakyan – Colorado House 7th District
Los Angeles County Races
Kathryn Barger – LA County Board of Supervisors 5th District
George Gascon – LA County District Attorney
Elen Asatryan – Democratic County Central Committee
Ingrid Gunnell – Democratic County Central Committee
Malcolm Johnson – Democratic County Central Committee
City Races
Kevin De Leon – Los Angeles City Council 14th District
Paul Krekorian – Los Angeles City Council 2nd District
John Lee – Los Angeles City Council 12th District
David Ryu – Los Angeles City Council 4th District
Paula Devine – Glendale City Council
Vartan Gharpetian – Glendale City Council
Ardy Kassakhian – Glendale City Council
Leonard Manoukian – Glendale City Council
Terry Tornek – Pasadena City Mayor
Joe Baghdadlian – Pasadena City Council 4th District
Tyron Hampton – Pasadena City Council 1st District
Steve Madison – Pasadena City Council 6th District
Boghos Patatian – Pasadena City Council 2nd District
College and School Board Races
Scott Svonkin – Los Angeles City College District Board of Trustees
James Osterling – Pasadena City College Board of Trustees 2nd Area
Sevan Benlian – Glendale Community College Board of Trustees
Harry Leon – Glendale Community College Board of Trustees
Jennifer Freemon – Glendale Unified School District
Nayiri Nahabedian – Glendale Unified School District
Jackie Goldberg – Los Angeles Unified School District Board
Scott Schmerelson – Los Angeles Unified School District Board
Many of the endorsements include incumbents who have served as a strong voice for the community.
