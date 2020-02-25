Armenian Committee announces endorsements ahead of 2020 Primaries

PanARMENIAN.Net - With just over a week left until the March 3 primary elections, the Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region (ANCA-WR) released its list of primary endorsements.

“Ensuring our community's active participation in the electoral process is one of the core functions of the ANCA Western Region, as we strive to make our community’s collective voice heard at the national, regional and local levels of government,” remarked the organization’s Chair Nora Hovsepian, Esq.

“Through our HyeVotes Initiative we strive to educate our community about the importance of registering to vote and participating in the nation’s democratic processes as active and engaged citizens to help ensure that our elected representatives address the needs and concerns of our community.”

Federal Races

Judy Chu – CA Congressional 27th District

Jim Costa – CA Congressional 16th District

Anna Eshoo – CA Congressional 18th District

Ted Lieu – CA Congressional 33rd District

Linda Sanchez – CA Congressional 38th District

Adam Schiff – CA Congressional 28th District

Brad Sherman – CA Congressional 30th District

Christy Smith – CA Congressional 25th District

Jackie Speier – CA Congressional 14th District

Andrew Romanoff – U.S. Senate Primary (Colorado)

Dan Janjigian – Texas Congressional 31st District

California State Senate Races

Toni Atkins – 39th District

Anthony Portantino – 25th District

Henry Stern – 27th District

Scott Wiener – 11th District

Scott Wilk – 21st District

State Assembly Races

Marc Berman – 24th District

Lisa Calderon – 57th District

Laura Friedman – 43rd District

Jesse Gabriel – 45th District

Chris Holden – 41st District

Adrin Nazarian – 46th District

Jim Patterson – 23rd District

Sharon Quirk-Silva – 65th District

Anthony Rendon – 63rd District

Luz Rivas – 39th District

Simon Maghakyan – Colorado House 7th District

Los Angeles County Races

Kathryn Barger – LA County Board of Supervisors 5th District

George Gascon – LA County District Attorney

Elen Asatryan – Democratic County Central Committee

Ingrid Gunnell – Democratic County Central Committee

Malcolm Johnson – Democratic County Central Committee

City Races

Kevin De Leon – Los Angeles City Council 14th District

Paul Krekorian – Los Angeles City Council 2nd District

John Lee – Los Angeles City Council 12th District

David Ryu – Los Angeles City Council 4th District

Paula Devine – Glendale City Council

Vartan Gharpetian – Glendale City Council

Ardy Kassakhian – Glendale City Council

Leonard Manoukian – Glendale City Council

Terry Tornek – Pasadena City Mayor

Joe Baghdadlian – Pasadena City Council 4th District

Tyron Hampton – Pasadena City Council 1st District

Steve Madison – Pasadena City Council 6th District

Boghos Patatian – Pasadena City Council 2nd District

College and School Board Races

Scott Svonkin – Los Angeles City College District Board of Trustees

James Osterling – Pasadena City College Board of Trustees 2nd Area

Sevan Benlian – Glendale Community College Board of Trustees

Harry Leon – Glendale Community College Board of Trustees

Jennifer Freemon – Glendale Unified School District

Nayiri Nahabedian – Glendale Unified School District

Jackie Goldberg – Los Angeles Unified School District Board

Scott Schmerelson – Los Angeles Unified School District Board

Many of the endorsements include incumbents who have served as a strong voice for the community.