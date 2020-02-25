Times Square Armenian Genocide commemoration set for April 26

PanARMENIAN.Net - The 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide will take place in Times Square, New York, on April 26, MassisPost reports.

Noted politicians, academics and artists will gather to honor the victims of the Armenian Genocide while advancing the fight towards global recognition. Special accolades will be given to the U.S. Congress and Senate for standing on the right side of history and approving measures formally recognizing the Armenian Genocide.

While over a century has passed since the first genocide of the 20th century that claimed the lives of 1.5 million Armenian martyrs by the Young Turk Party of the Ottoman Empire, the Armenian Diaspora continues its unyielding efforts to remember, to honor and to educate the world about this catastrophic event in history — a piece of history that goes unrecognized to this day by the Turkish government.

Cultural aspects of the program will be presented by members of the Armenian homeland as well as the Diaspora. Students from the Sipan Armenian School of Paramus, NJ, will sing the Armenian and American anthems. The commemoration will be led by the masters of ceremonies Armen McOmber, Esq. and Nvair Beyerian.

The annual Armenian Genocide Commemoration in Times Square is sponsored by the Knights of Vartan and Daughters of Vartan, a national fraternal organization, and co-sponsored by the Armenian General Benevolent Union, Armenian Assembly of America, Armenian National Committee of America, Armenian Democratic Liberal Party, Armenian Missionary Association of America, the Armenian Bar Association and the Armenian Council of America; participating organizations include the Diocese of the Armenian Church, Prelacy of the Armenian Church, Armenian Missionary Association of America, Armenian Missionary Association, Armenian Evangelical Union, Armenian Catholic Eparchy, and several national Armenian youth organizations.