Armenian, Russian Foreign Minister talk Karabakh in Geneva

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian and Russian Foreign Ministers Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Sergey Lavrov discussed issues concerning the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict on Tuesday, February 25, the press service of the Russian Foreign Ministry reveals.

The meeting of the Foreign Ministers was held on the sidelines of a meeting of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

“The foreign policy chiefs discussed bilateral and regional issues, exchanged views on the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement,” the Ministry said.

The two last met in November 2019 during Lavrov’s visit to Armenia.