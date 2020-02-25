Armenia moving Israel ambassador’s residence to Tel Aviv

PanARMENIAN.Net - The residence of the Armenian ambassador to Israel will be moved from Yerevan to Tel Aviv, according to a decision signed by President Armen Sarkissian on Tuesday, February 25.

The Armenian government approved the establishment of an embassy in Israel in September 2019.

The two countries established diplomatic relations in 1992 but have only had non-resident ambassadors so far.

Israel is home to a large Armenian community.

Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has said in the past that Israel is not opening an Embassy in Armenia for now but talks on the matter will continue.