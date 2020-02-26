Coronavirus: Armenia bans military leave, family visits to army

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia is banning family visits to soldiers serving in the army and all kinds of military leave starting from February 25 in the wake of the rapid spread of the coronavirus in neighboring Iran.

Preventive measures in the Armed Forces aim to prevent the penetration of the coronavirus into the military units, to safeguard the soldiers against the virus and to properly organize anti-epidemic operations if necessary.

Iran suffers the highest death toll outside China, with 19 killed from the 139 confirmed cases as of Wednesday, February 26.

The coronavirus has infected more than 80,000 people globally, causing more than 2,700 deaths, predominantly in mainland China.