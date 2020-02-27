Turkey lawmaker urges Ankara to open border with Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkish lawmaker of Armenian descent Garo Paylan has called for peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as urged the Turkish government to open the border with Armenia, Anadolu Agency reports.

"Let's not seek heroism through history. Let's seek peace through history," the HDP lawmaker said on Wednesday, February 26.

"Let's struggle to make peace between the Azerbaijani and Armenian nations," Paylan told reporters in the parliament in the capital Ankara.

Paylan also called on the Turkish government to open its border with Armenia which has been closed for 28 years.

"Let's achieve peace between Turkey, Azerbaijan and Armenia," he asserted.

Turkey and Armenia have no diplomatic relations.