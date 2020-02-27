Armenians urged against trips to Iran, China, Japan, South Korea, Italy
February 27, 2020 - 18:27 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Foreign Ministry is urging Armenian citizens to temporarily avoid visiting Iran, China, Japan, South Korea and Italy in the wake of the rapid spread of a novel coronavirus that has killed at least 2800 people worldwide, most of them in mainland China.
Should you choose to visit one of the countries, the Ministry recommends that you at least follow updates by the Armenian Health Ministry and contact Armenian Embassies if necessary.
China reported 433 new cases of coronavirus infections on Wednesday, Feb 26, the National Health Commission said on Thursday, up from 406 a day earlier. The total number of confirmed cases on mainland China has now reached 78,497, the Commission said, though the number of new deaths on Wednesday stood at 29, the lowest daily rate since January 28. The outbreak has now killed a total of 2,744 people in China.
Top stories
"Moreover, the Armenian side has been showing restraint in all respects," said the Defense Ministry spokesman,
A Lieutenant of the Armenian Armed Forces, Margaryan, then 26, was hacked to death, while asleep, by Ramil Safarov.
People who experienced strong social support were less likely to develop PTSD and depression, the study found.
Armenia will start acquiring confirmatory test kits to identify if a patient is positive for the novel coronavirus
Partner news
Latest news
Iran: Lawmaker contracts coronavirus; death toll rises to 26 The additional cases made up the highest number for a single day since Iran announced its first cases on February 19.
American Ballet Theatre presents ballet with Aram Khachaturian music For some time, he had been wanting to use Aram Khachaturian’s “Gayane”, ballet music composed in 1943.
Del Piero arrived in Yerevan to obtain Russian visa The legendary Italian football player Alessandro Del Piero has arrived in Armenia to obtain a Russian visa.
Azerbaijan denies Georgia closed border amid coronavirus fears "So far, no decisions have been made on the matter. If such a decision is made, the public will be informed," the Border Service said.