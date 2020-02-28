Coronavirus reaches Azerbaijan; Iran death toll climbs to 34
February 28, 2020 - 15:59 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Azerbaijan’s coronavirus crisis center said on Friday, February 28 that a Russian national traveling from Iran had tested positive for coronavirus, Reuters reports.
The man is the South Caucasus nation’s first confirmed case of the virus, the Interfax news agency reported.
Iran's Health Ministry spokesman said, meanwhile, that the new coronavirus has killed 34 people amid 388 confirmed cases in the Islamic Republic, Gulf news reports.
Also Friday, Georgia – another of Armenia's neighbors – confirmed the second case of Covid-19.
The infected individual is a Georgian citizen who had been travelling in Italy, head of the National Disease Control Centre Amiran Gamkrelidze revealed, according to Agenda.ge.
