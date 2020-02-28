5,000-year-old sword discovered in Armenian Monastery of Venice

PanARMENIAN.Net - One of the oldest swords in the world that was mislabeled in the Armenian museum on the Saint Lazarus Island, Venice, is around 5,000 years old, The Mail Online reports citing a new study.

The ultra-rare sword, which doesn’t resemble most ancient weapons in the world, was made around the year 3000BC and came from eastern Turkey where Western Armenia was once situated.

However, the sword was contained in a cabinet as part of a medieval collection.

It was only when a local PhD student and expert in ancient weaponry noticed the sword that it was removed for further analysis to pinpoint its date.

The sword could have been a ceremonial object or an offensive weapon that was used in combat.

Another hypothesis is that it was part of a burial and was casually retrieved by townsfolk before ending up in a museum.

Mekhitarist Monastery, which is the headquarters of the Armenian Catholic Mekhitarist Congregation, includes museums, a church, residential quarters, a library, museums, picture gallery, printing plant and research facilities.

It is believed the sword traveled from Trebizond in Turkey to Venice in the second half of the 19th century.

This is due to an envelope containing a worn-out slip of paper that came with the sword.

The note on the paper, written in Armenian, talks about a donation to Father Ghevond Alishan, a famous poet and writer who died in Venice in 1901.