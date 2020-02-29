155 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week
February 29, 2020 - 17:01 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Some 155 ceasefire violations - more than 800 shots in total - by Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) in the period from February 23 to 29, the Karabakh Defense Army said in a statement.
The Karabakh soldiers continue controlling the situation on the contact line and protecting their positions.
Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan signed a decree on Monday, February 24 to appoint Major-General Jalal Haroutyunyan as the country's new Defense Minister and the commander of the Defense Army.
