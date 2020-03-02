Media: Armenia buying four Indian radars worth $40 million

Media: Armenia buying four Indian radars worth $40 million
March 2, 2020 - 11:10 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia will buy four Indian weapon locating radars worth $40 million in total, The Times of India reports citing sources familiar with the matter.

“The deal will see the supply of four Swathi Weapon Locating Radars developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and manufactured by the Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) to Armenia in Europe," government sources said.

The Armenian side zeroed in for the Indian radar system after conducting detailed trials of systems offered by Russia and Poland. As part of the deal, New Delhi will supply four such systems to Yerevan.

India has already begun supplying the radar systems to Armenia.

PanARMENIAN.Net reached out to Armenian Defense Ministry spokesman Artsrun Hovhanniyan who said the Ministry never comments on issues of military-technical cooperation.

In 2020, Armenia is planning to spend AMD 301․2 billion ($625 million) on defense expenditures.

 Top stories
Potential coronavirus vaccine trials set to start in AprilPotential coronavirus vaccine trials set to start in April
The vaccine was created just 42 days after the genetic sequence of the COVID_19 virus was released.
Picture of Armenian girl nominated for World Press Photo awardPicture of Armenian girl nominated for World Press Photo award
Ewa succumbed to RS while her family were trying for asylum in Sweden and threatened with deportation to Poland.
Aliyev: Conflict should be resolved within Azerbaijan’s territorial integrityAliyev: Conflict should be resolved within Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity
Aliyev said the conflict "should be resolved within international law, According to which Karabakh is part of Azerbaijan."
Davit Babayan will run for Artsakh PresidentDavit Babayan will run for Artsakh President
The deputy chief of staff of the Artsakh President's office, Davit Babayan is planning to run for president.
Partner news
 Articles
And the Pulitzer Prize went to… a lot of Armenians

Honored as the best in literature, journalism

 Most popular in the section
Artsakh: 2019 saw the lowest ceasefire violation rate since 2010
ANCA endorses George Gascon for LA District Attorney
Putin sends Christmas message to Armenia's Pashinyan
Armenian President raises Genocide recognition by Knesset
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Delhi endures tense night amid false rumors of violence The rumours included everything from reports of gunshots, of armed groups marching in neighbourhoods.
Key PlayStation 5 features confirmed by industry retailer The American video games retailer Gamestop, recently, unveiled the registration page of the PS5.
Fonseca says Henrikh Mkhitaryan is "an important player" Roma boss Paulo Fonseca has described Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan as "an important player."
Turkish-backed forces capture several areas in south Idlib The National Liberation Front (NLF) and their allies have captured several areas near the town of Kafr Nabl.