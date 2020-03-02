Media: Armenia buying four Indian radars worth $40 million

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia will buy four Indian weapon locating radars worth $40 million in total, The Times of India reports citing sources familiar with the matter.

“The deal will see the supply of four Swathi Weapon Locating Radars developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and manufactured by the Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) to Armenia in Europe," government sources said.

The Armenian side zeroed in for the Indian radar system after conducting detailed trials of systems offered by Russia and Poland. As part of the deal, New Delhi will supply four such systems to Yerevan.

India has already begun supplying the radar systems to Armenia.

PanARMENIAN.Net reached out to Armenian Defense Ministry spokesman Artsrun Hovhanniyan who said the Ministry never comments on issues of military-technical cooperation.

In 2020, Armenia is planning to spend AMD 301․2 billion ($625 million) on defense expenditures.