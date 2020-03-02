Coronavirus: Armenia temporarily restoring visa regime with Iran
March 2, 2020 - 12:14 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia will temporarily restore the visa regime with Iran within the next five days, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said, as part of preventive measures the country is taking to fight the fast-spreading coronavirus.
Pashinyan urged Armenians against traveling to Iran and transporting goods to the Islamic Republic.
Armenia reported its first case of coronavirus on Sunday, March 1 morning, in a citizen returning from Iran. The 29-year-old man went to see a doctor because he was not feeling well, just days after arriving in the country on February 28.
32 people who had been in close contact with the man are currently kept in quarantine at a five-star hotel in the town of Tsaghkadzor.
Iran reported 11 more deaths from the virus on Sunday, March 1, bringing its death toll to 54 – the highest outside China.
Top stories
Armenia has pretty strong vaccine confidence in general and high uptake of childhood vaccines, says Professor Heidi Larson.
"Moreover, the Armenian side has been showing restraint in all respects," said the Defense Ministry spokesman,
A Lieutenant of the Armenian Armed Forces, Margaryan, then 26, was hacked to death, while asleep, by Ramil Safarov.
People who experienced strong social support were less likely to develop PTSD and depression, the study found.
Partner news
Latest news
Delhi endures tense night amid false rumors of violence The rumours included everything from reports of gunshots, of armed groups marching in neighbourhoods.
Key PlayStation 5 features confirmed by industry retailer The American video games retailer Gamestop, recently, unveiled the registration page of the PS5.
BBC: Ethiopia's lost Armenian community In the early 20th Century, a community settled that went on to have an economic and cultural impact in the country.
Fonseca says Henrikh Mkhitaryan is "an important player" Roma boss Paulo Fonseca has described Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan as "an important player."