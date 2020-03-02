Coronavirus: Armenia temporarily restoring visa regime with Iran

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia will temporarily restore the visa regime with Iran within the next five days, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said, as part of preventive measures the country is taking to fight the fast-spreading coronavirus.

Pashinyan urged Armenians against traveling to Iran and transporting goods to the Islamic Republic.

Armenia reported its first case of coronavirus on Sunday, March 1 morning, in a citizen returning from Iran. The 29-year-old man went to see a doctor because he was not feeling well, just days after arriving in the country on February 28.

32 people who had been in close contact with the man are currently kept in quarantine at a five-star hotel in the town of Tsaghkadzor.

Iran reported 11 more deaths from the virus on Sunday, March 1, bringing its death toll to 54 – the highest outside China.