Armenia PM to travel to Georgia on March 3-4

March 2, 2020 - 18:13 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will pay an official visit to Georgia on March 3-4, his office said on Monday, March 2.

During the visit, Pashinyan will hold meetings with Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia, President Salome Zourabichvili, Speaker of Parliament Archil Talakvadze and Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia, His Holiness Ilia II.

Also, Pashinyan will lay a wreath at Heroes’ Square, as well meet the representatives of the Armenian community in Tbilisi.

