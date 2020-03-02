Armenia PM to travel to Georgia on March 3-4
March 2, 2020 - 18:13 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will pay an official visit to Georgia on March 3-4, his office said on Monday, March 2.
During the visit, Pashinyan will hold meetings with Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia, President Salome Zourabichvili, Speaker of Parliament Archil Talakvadze and Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia, His Holiness Ilia II.
Also, Pashinyan will lay a wreath at Heroes’ Square, as well meet the representatives of the Armenian community in Tbilisi.
