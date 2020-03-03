Ryanair says not cancelling Armenia flights but passengers receive emails

PanARMENIAN.Net - Ryanair's flights from the Armenian capital of Yerevan to Italy's Milan and Rome will continue as scheduled, the carrier said in a Facebook post.

The carrier said they have notified passengers that the short haul flight program (mainly to and from Italy) will be cut by up to 25% for a 3 week period from March 17 to April 8, in response to the Covid-19 virus.

Armenian passengers, however, took to social media to report that they did receive emails from the company, notifying that their March-scheduled flights to Rome have been canceled.

The Ryanair website either allows no option to book flights on March 21, 28 and April 4 – dates that were previously open for booking.

The carrier explained in a press release that they have seen a significant drop in bookings over the late March/early April period, in response to the virus.

"There has also been a significant step up in passenger no-shows on flights, particularly from and within Italy," the airline said.