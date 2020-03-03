Armenia responds to Turkey's advise to OSCE on Karabakh process

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has responded to Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu's advise to the co-chairs of the Minsk Group, who are tasked to mediate the negotiations on the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

"[The] OSCE Minsk Group should produce more in terms of a settlement for the resolution of Nagorno-Karabakh issue," Çavuşoğlu tweeted.

"This solution should be in full respect of sovereignty, territorial integrity internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan."

Mnatsakanyan was quick to respond with an ancient proverb appearing in Luke 4:23: “Physician, heal thyself".

The proverb means that before attempting to correct others, you should make sure that you aren't guilty of the same faults yourself.