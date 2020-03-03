OSCE Mission to conduct monitoring on Artsakh–Azerbaijan border

OSCE Mission to conduct monitoring on Artsakh–Azerbaijan border
March 3, 2020 - 14:35 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The OSCE Mission will on Wednesday, March 4 conduct a planned monitoring of the ceasefire on the border of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) and Azerbaijan, in the north-east direction of the Hadrut region.

From the Artsakh Defense Army positions, the monitoring will be conducted by Field Assistant to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (CiO) Mihail Olaru (Moldova) and staff member of the Office of the CiO Personal Representative Martin Schuster (Germany).

The Artsakh authorities have expressed their readiness to assist in conducting the monitoring and to ensure the security of the OSCE Mission members.

