Armenian PM's family welcomes fifth dog, a present from Georgia
March 4, 2020 - 11:01 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has received a dog as a gift from his Georgian counterpart Giorgi Gakharia on Tuesday, March 3.
The name of the Caucasian shepherd presented by Ghakharia is Bonbor, Pashinyan said in the caption of a photo he posted on Facebook.
Pashinyan said his family is now welcoming their fifth dog overall after Kaylo, Arjuk, Ampik and Molly.
Pashinyan was making an official visit to neighboring Georgia where he also met President Salome Zourabichvili, Parliament Speaker Archil Talakvadze and Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia Ilia II, as well as members of the Armenian Diaspora in Tbilisi.
