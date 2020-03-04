British Prog rock band Genesis announce reunion

PanARMENIAN.Net - The British prog rock band Genesis have announced that they will reunite for a series of UK stadium shows in November and December, The Guardian reports.

“There’s a Genesis sound which is still there,” said guitarist Mike Rutherford. “I missed it, it’s nice to play it again.

The group announced the Last Domino tour on Zoe Ball’s BBC Radio 2 breakfast show. Rutherford said: “It feels great, it feels the right time, we’re looking forward to doing it. A lot of our contemporaries have been playing a lot – we’ve done two shows in the UK in the last 28 years.”

The group said that they would be joined by Phil Collins’ 18-year-old son Nicholas on drums for the shows. “He plays like me and he kind of has the same attitude as me,” said Collins. “So that was a good starter.”

Genesis formed at Charterhouse school in Surrey in 1967, and enjoyed cult success until the early 1970s, when their fourth album, Foxtrot, became their highest-charting release, and a theatrical tour stoked their reputation.

They reached a creative peak with the 1974 album The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway, which would be their last with Peter Gabriel. He left in 1975, at the end of an even more elaborate tour for the record, and embarked on a highly influential solo career.