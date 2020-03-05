Viva-MTS hosts VivaStart, ITStart programs’ graduation ceremony

PanARMENIAN.Net - The graduation ceremony of VivaStart and ITStart programs took place at the Viva-MTS headquarters, attended by General Manager Ralph Yirikian and program graduates from previous years.

The VivaStart educational program has been implemented by Viva-MTS, Armenia's leading telecommunications operator, since 2015. It aims to provide an opportunity to students of different universities to acquire a specialization in sales and customer service.

At the launch of the new edition of the program, 37 alumni participated in a competition to once again demonstrate their professional knowledge and practical skills gained within the program. Yirikian then awarded the best four graduates (Silva Karapetyan, Eliza Melikyan, Ani Hovhannisyan and Ruzanna Muradyan) with Samsung 30S smartphones.

“It has been five years now that Viva-MTS has been successfully implementing the VivaStart program. We decided to introduce a new format and content and came up with the ITStart program, which was launched in 2019. The program had four participants and four alumni. The new project is designed to help identify the talent and potential of young people specialized in programming. I think the project's success is reflected in the fact that one of the graduates of ITStart"project got the chance to start working at Viva-MTS right after graduation,” said Yirikian.

VivaStart and ITStart alumni Lida Khachatryan, Mkrtich Avetisyan and Davit Baloyan have been offered a job by Viva-MTS.

Ralph Yirikian has awarded certificates to all the VivaStart and ITStart alumni.