Viva-MTS hosts VivaStart, ITStart programs’ graduation ceremony
March 5, 2020 - 16:42 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The graduation ceremony of VivaStart and ITStart programs took place at the Viva-MTS headquarters, attended by General Manager Ralph Yirikian and program graduates from previous years.
The VivaStart educational program has been implemented by Viva-MTS, Armenia's leading telecommunications operator, since 2015. It aims to provide an opportunity to students of different universities to acquire a specialization in sales and customer service.
At the launch of the new edition of the program, 37 alumni participated in a competition to once again demonstrate their professional knowledge and practical skills gained within the program. Yirikian then awarded the best four graduates (Silva Karapetyan, Eliza Melikyan, Ani Hovhannisyan and Ruzanna Muradyan) with Samsung 30S smartphones.
“It has been five years now that Viva-MTS has been successfully implementing the VivaStart program. We decided to introduce a new format and content and came up with the ITStart program, which was launched in 2019. The program had four participants and four alumni. The new project is designed to help identify the talent and potential of young people specialized in programming. I think the project's success is reflected in the fact that one of the graduates of ITStart"project got the chance to start working at Viva-MTS right after graduation,” said Yirikian.
VivaStart and ITStart alumni Lida Khachatryan, Mkrtich Avetisyan and Davit Baloyan have been offered a job by Viva-MTS.
Ralph Yirikian has awarded certificates to all the VivaStart and ITStart alumni.
Top stories
"The company plans to implement all necessary measures for disinfection and containment promptly," Samsung said.
Sony is preparing to replace the PS4 console, releasing its PlayStation 5 the same holiday season with Xbox Series X.
Armen Sarkissian and Apple CEO Tim Cook met on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.
A security researcher said he has matched 17 million phone numbers to user accounts by exploiting a flaw in the app.
Partner news
Latest news
Iran closes down schools, universities as coronavirus death toll rises Iranian authorities have ruled out quarantining the city of Qom, which has become the epicentre for the virus.
Greece says will deport migrants who arrived after March 1 Greece announced on March 1 that it would not accept any new asylum applications for a month.
European Court rejects Michel Platini's appeal over ban As part of his action Platini had claimed his suspension had not been subject to a fair and independent hearing.
Flybe collapses as coronavirus strikes final blow to carrier The impact of the coronavirus proved the last straw for the airline, which operates almost 40% of UK domestic flights.