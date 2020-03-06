Iran: Elderly Armenian woman dies of coronavirus in Tehran

Iran: Elderly Armenian woman dies of coronavirus in Tehran
March 6, 2020 - 12:02 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - An elderly Armenian woman has died from the novel coronavirus in Iran, according to a report from Arevelk.

The 85-year-old Iranian citizen had been taken to Tehran's Masih Daneshvari Hospital a week earlier.

All Iranian authorities infected with Covid-19 are treated in the same hospital.

Iran has the largest coronavirus outbreak outside of China, with 3,513 confirmed cases and 107 deaths.

 Top stories
Potential coronavirus vaccine trials set to start in AprilPotential coronavirus vaccine trials set to start in April
The vaccine was created just 42 days after the genetic sequence of the COVID_19 virus was released.
Picture of Armenian girl nominated for World Press Photo awardPicture of Armenian girl nominated for World Press Photo award
Ewa succumbed to RS while her family were trying for asylum in Sweden and threatened with deportation to Poland.
Aliyev: Conflict should be resolved within Azerbaijan’s territorial integrityAliyev: Conflict should be resolved within Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity
Aliyev said the conflict "should be resolved within international law, According to which Karabakh is part of Azerbaijan."
Davit Babayan will run for Artsakh PresidentDavit Babayan will run for Artsakh President
The deputy chief of staff of the Artsakh President's office, Davit Babayan is planning to run for president.
Partner news
 Articles
And the Pulitzer Prize went to… a lot of Armenians

Honored as the best in literature, journalism

 Most popular in the section
Artsakh: 2019 saw the lowest ceasefire violation rate since 2010
ANCA endorses George Gascon for LA District Attorney
Putin sends Christmas message to Armenia's Pashinyan
Armenian President raises Genocide recognition by Knesset
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Other news in this section
 Latest news
$3 service can sue data brokers for not deleting your personal info The Digital Health service will now automate the process and show you the types of data the brokers have collected.
Billy Porter will portray "genderless" Fairy Godmother in "Cinderella" The actor said adults are “slowing stuff down” and that “the kids are ready” for more progressive characters.
Armenia launching project for Diaspora professionals Interested candidates must have a master’s degree or higher, according to information provided by the Commissioner’s office.
Armenia to hold large-scale drills; SU-30 jets could make an appearance “During major drills with combat shooting, heavy equipment, including missiles are also used,” Artsrun Hovhannisyan said.