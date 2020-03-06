Iran: Elderly Armenian woman dies of coronavirus in Tehran

PanARMENIAN.Net - An elderly Armenian woman has died from the novel coronavirus in Iran, according to a report from Arevelk.

The 85-year-old Iranian citizen had been taken to Tehran's Masih Daneshvari Hospital a week earlier.

All Iranian authorities infected with Covid-19 are treated in the same hospital.

Iran has the largest coronavirus outbreak outside of China, with 3,513 confirmed cases and 107 deaths.