Armenia thwarts Azerbaijani sabotage on border
March 6, 2020 - 11:06 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The frontline units of the Armenian Armed Forces thwarted an attempted subversive attack by the Azerbaijani troops on Friday, March 6 morning, the Armenian Defense Ministry has revealed.
"Thanks to the skillful actions of the Armenian command staff, the rival was thrown back to their positions, leaving ammunition and a mine detector behind," said the Ministry.
"The analysis of the operation shows that the adversary has carried out serious preparations ahead of the sabotage, which was carried out by a trained personnel."
The Armenian side has suffered no casualties, except for a soldier who was slightly injured.
An investigation into the details of the incident are underway.
Defense Ministry spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan said in a Facebook post on Thursday, March 5 evening that in the past several days the Azerbaijani frontline units have used large-caliber machine guns to open fire on Armenian positions across the border.
"Moreover, the Armenian side has been showing restraint in all respects," said the Defense Ministry spokesman,
Angela Sarafyan attends premiere of "Westworld" season 3 The actress, whose character was killed off in season two, walked the red carpet in a stunning Grecian-style gown.