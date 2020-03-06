Armenia thwarts Azerbaijani sabotage on border

PanARMENIAN.Net - The frontline units of the Armenian Armed Forces thwarted an attempted subversive attack by the Azerbaijani troops on Friday, March 6 morning, the Armenian Defense Ministry has revealed.

"Thanks to the skillful actions of the Armenian command staff, the rival was thrown back to their positions, leaving ammunition and a mine detector behind," said the Ministry.

"The analysis of the operation shows that the adversary has carried out serious preparations ahead of the sabotage, which was carried out by a trained personnel."

The Armenian side has suffered no casualties, except for a soldier who was slightly injured.

An investigation into the details of the incident are underway.

Defense Ministry spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan said in a Facebook post on Thursday, March 5 evening that in the past several days the Azerbaijani frontline units have used large-caliber machine guns to open fire on Armenian positions across the border.