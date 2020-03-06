France completes ratification of EU-Armenia agreement

PanARMENIAN.Net - France notified the General Secretariat of the European Council and the Council of the EU about the completion of its internal procedures necessary for the ratification of the new Armenia-EU deal on Thursday, March 5, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan said on Facebook.

In December 2020, the French Senate had adopted a law allowing the ratification of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) signed between Armenia and the European Union in late 2017.

The agreement provides a comprehensive framework for Armenia and the EU to work together for the benefit of the citizens of Armenia.

The deal will broaden and deepen the EU’s relationship with Armenia and provide for closer cooperation in economic, trade and political areas in addition to enhanced sectoral policies.