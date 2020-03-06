One more family benefits from Viva-MTS and Fuller Center project

PanARMENIAN.Net - Viva-MTS and the Fuller Center for Housing Armenia have again teamed to provide a descent home to the Jaghinyan family from the Armenian town of Stepanavan.

The family suffered many hardships throughout years. Armine Manukyan, a young woman who lost her husband 11 years ago, raised five children in desperately poor conditions. The house bought 15 years ago had become a real threat ready to collapse any moment. The adjacent houses were demolished three years ago increasing the chances of collapse even more. Wooden logs were the only measure against demolition and the hope for a safer life for children.

“Other houses used to stand in the territory which was designed as a military district. The roof was leaking so I usually put buckets to prevent the house from flooding. It was extremely damp and dangerous here, both in the daytime and in the evening, during rainy weather or snowmelt,” said Armine.

Everything has changed for the Jaghinyan family now after Viva-MTS and the Fuller Center for Housing Armenia teamed up to ensure that the family has a new and a safe house.

As a result of the joint project, the family got rid of the memories of living in a half-collapsed house and moved to a new home five months ago.

The partnership between Viva-MTS and the Fuller Center for Housing Armenia has benefited 25 families in Lori province alone.