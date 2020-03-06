"Chernobyl" creator to adapt "The Last Of Us" as HBO series

PanARMENIAN.Net - Craig Mazin, the creator of the acclaimed limited series "Chernobyl", is reteaming with HBO to adapt the hit video game "The Last of Us", as per The Hollywood Reporter.

In a rare development in the world of video game adaptations, the writer and creative director of the game, Neil Druckmann, is also involved and will work with Mazin to pen and executive produce what is intended to be a series.

Sony and Naughty Dog's "The Last of Us", which bowed in 2013, garnered critical praise for its engrossing tale of the post-apocalypse, centering on the relationship between Joel, a smuggler in this new world, and Ellie, a teenager who may be key to a cure for a deadly pandemic. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle the 14-year-old girl out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey as they traverse the U.S. and depend on each other for survival.

The HBO series will cover the events of the original game, which was written by Druckmann, with the possibility of additional content based on the forthcoming game sequel, "The Last of Us Part II", which is set to released May 29.