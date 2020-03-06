Coronavirus: Church of the Nativity closed after infected people visit site
March 6, 2020 - 14:44 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Bethlehem's Church of the Nativity, built on the site that Christians believe was the birthplace of Jesus, was closed on Thursday, March 5 after the first Palestinian cases of the deadly coronavirus were discovered, AFP reports.
Asbed Balian, senior cleric of the Armenian church at the Church of the Nativity, said infected visitors had entered the site.
"People affected by corona visited the church," he told AFP.
The Palestinian government announced a month-long state of emergency late Thursday after the seven cases were identified.
Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh made a special broadcast late Thursday to announce the 30-day lockdown, saying the measures were essential to contain the disease.
All but essential travel between Palestinian governorates was now prohibited, while all schools and educational facilities would close, he said.
Photo: Getty Images
Top stories
The vaccine was created just 42 days after the genetic sequence of the COVID_19 virus was released.
Ewa succumbed to RS while her family were trying for asylum in Sweden and threatened with deportation to Poland.
Aliyev said the conflict "should be resolved within international law, According to which Karabakh is part of Azerbaijan."
The deputy chief of staff of the Artsakh President's office, Davit Babayan is planning to run for president.
Partner news
Latest news
$3 service can sue data brokers for not deleting your personal info The Digital Health service will now automate the process and show you the types of data the brokers have collected.
Billy Porter will portray "genderless" Fairy Godmother in "Cinderella" The actor said adults are “slowing stuff down” and that “the kids are ready” for more progressive characters.
Armenia launching project for Diaspora professionals Interested candidates must have a master’s degree or higher, according to information provided by the Commissioner’s office.
Armenia to hold large-scale drills; SU-30 jets could make an appearance “During major drills with combat shooting, heavy equipment, including missiles are also used,” Artsrun Hovhannisyan said.