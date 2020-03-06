Armenia launching project for Diaspora professionals

PanARMENIAN.Net - The office of Armenia’s High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs is launching a new project for Diaspora professionals who would like to work at the country’s public agencies.

All interested candidates must have a master’s degree or higher, according to information provided by the Commissioner’s office.

Within the program, Diaspora Armenian professionals will work at pretty much all the ministries and government agencies. They will invest their experience and knowledge to help improve and develop the most diverse areas.

The participants will be provided with a round-trip air ticket to Armenia and a monthly salary of AMD 336.000 ($700).

Interested candidates should fill in the application by April 15.