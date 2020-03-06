Armenia launching project for Diaspora professionals
March 6, 2020 - 18:21 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The office of Armenia’s High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs is launching a new project for Diaspora professionals who would like to work at the country’s public agencies.
All interested candidates must have a master’s degree or higher, according to information provided by the Commissioner’s office.
Within the program, Diaspora Armenian professionals will work at pretty much all the ministries and government agencies. They will invest their experience and knowledge to help improve and develop the most diverse areas.
The participants will be provided with a round-trip air ticket to Armenia and a monthly salary of AMD 336.000 ($700).
Interested candidates should fill in the application by April 15.
Top stories
Kocharyan is a leading voice in the fight against psychological, physical, and domestic violence against women and children.
The 29-year-old man went to a doctor because he was not feeling well, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said.
Armenia has pretty strong vaccine confidence in general and high uptake of childhood vaccines, says Professor Heidi Larson.
"Moreover, the Armenian side has been showing restraint in all respects," said the Defense Ministry spokesman,
Partner news
Latest news
$3 service can sue data brokers for not deleting your personal info The Digital Health service will now automate the process and show you the types of data the brokers have collected.
Billy Porter will portray "genderless" Fairy Godmother in "Cinderella" The actor said adults are “slowing stuff down” and that “the kids are ready” for more progressive characters.
Coronavirus: Church of the Nativity closed after infected people visit site Asbed Balian, senior cleric of the Armenian church at the Church of the Nativity, said infected visitors had entered the site.
Angela Sarafyan attends premiere of "Westworld" season 3 The actress, whose character was killed off in season two, walked the red carpet in a stunning Grecian-style gown.