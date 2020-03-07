"Game of Thrones" creators have cameos in "Westworld" Season 3

PanARMENIAN.Net - "Game of Thrones" showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss have cameos in the upcoming third season of "Westworld", Entertainment Weekly reveals.

The duo will play technicians at Delos, the sinister company that manufacturers android hosts in the sci-fi drama series.

To reveal more about their episode 2 appearance would give too much away (but knowing who they are in advance arguably makes their scene play even better).

"Westworld" returns for its third season March 15. The season picks up a few months after the massacre at Westworld and follows vengeful host Dolores Abernathy (Evan Rachel Wood) as she infiltrates the "real world" for the first time and meets up with part-time criminal Caleb (Aaron Paul). Also returning are the optimized host Maeve (Thandie Newton) in a new adventure in the World War II theme park Warworld, Delos executive Charlotte Hale (Tessa Thompson), and Delos programming-chief-turned-fugitive Bernard Lowe (Jeffrey Wright).