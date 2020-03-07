"Game of Thrones" creators have cameos in "Westworld" Season 3
March 7, 2020 - 15:15 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - "Game of Thrones" showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss have cameos in the upcoming third season of "Westworld", Entertainment Weekly reveals.
The duo will play technicians at Delos, the sinister company that manufacturers android hosts in the sci-fi drama series.
To reveal more about their episode 2 appearance would give too much away (but knowing who they are in advance arguably makes their scene play even better).
"Westworld" returns for its third season March 15. The season picks up a few months after the massacre at Westworld and follows vengeful host Dolores Abernathy (Evan Rachel Wood) as she infiltrates the "real world" for the first time and meets up with part-time criminal Caleb (Aaron Paul). Also returning are the optimized host Maeve (Thandie Newton) in a new adventure in the World War II theme park Warworld, Delos executive Charlotte Hale (Tessa Thompson), and Delos programming-chief-turned-fugitive Bernard Lowe (Jeffrey Wright).
Top stories
Տhe European Film Market is the world’s third biggest industry meeting for the international film circuit.
The singer-songwriter has been enjoying huge success with her brother Finneas O'Connell with her debut album.
Ruzan Mantashyan will perform at The Semper Opera Ball, a classical entertainment event in Dresden.
At age 22, Andy Madadian left Iran with nothing, moved to Los Angeles and started playing at nightclubs to pay rent.
Partner news
Latest news
160 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week The Karabakh soldiers continue controlling the situation on the contact line and protecting their positions.
Arsenal boss open to Henrikh Mkhitaryan return “I always liked him,” Arsenal’s head coach said. “He is the kind of player who can fit in any team when he is at his best."
Ronaldinho arrested in Paraguay for alleged fake passport The prosecutor argued that Ronaldinho and his brother had been tricked. They deny any wrongdoing.
China to donate 1000 coronavirus test kits to Armenia The Chinese Embassy has provided Armenia with some funds to purchase additional medical supplies.