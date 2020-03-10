Armenians urged against visiting Italy amid coronavirus outbreak

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Foreign Ministry has issued a statement urging Armenian citizens against visiting Italy, given the soaring number of new cases and deaths from the novel coronavirus in the European country.

Taking into account the measures announced by the authorities of Italy aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19, we urge the citizens of Armenia to strictly refrain from visiting Italy and urgently call on those who are currently in Italy to immediately suspend their trip and return to Armenia,” the Ministry said on Facebook on Tuesday, March 10.

“We urge the citizens of Armenia to keep in touch with the Embassy of Armenia in Italy.”

The Irish Times reported earlier that Ryanair is making further cuts to its flight schedule to and from Italy, citing government restrictions on travel in response to the spreading coronavirus.

Italy, meanwhile, is expanding the lockdown of the Lombardy region to the entire country, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said Monday, March 9 as Italy’s case count surged, making it the country with the most COVID-19 cases outside of China