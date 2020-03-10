Next OSCE monitoring of Artsakh contact line set for March 11

PanARMENIAN.Net - The OSCE Mission will on Wednesday, March 11 conduct a planned monitoring of the ceasefire on the border of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) and Azerbaijan.

From the Artsakh Defense Army positions, the monitoring will be conducted by Field Assistants to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Mihail Olaru (Moldova) and Ognjen Jovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina).

The authorities of Artsakh have expressed their readiness to assist in conducting the monitoring and ensure the security of the OSCE Mission members.