Armenian politician could become head of 15th arrondissement of Paris

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian and Turkish public figures Anouch Toranian and Agnès Evren are the main contenders to become the leader of the 15th arrondissement of Paris.

Evren is a current member of the European Parliament, formerly deputy head of the 15th arrondissement.

Evren has good chances of winning in a district with a population of more than 250,000 people.

Toranian, meanwhile, is a member of Socialist Party alongside Anne Hidalgo, the Mayor of Paris.