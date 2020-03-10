Gülen-linked organization recognizes Armenian Genocide
March 10, 2020 - 17:00 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Multicultural Mosaic Foundation (MMF), a Colorado-based NGO that derives its inspiration from the Turkish Muslim religious leader Fethullah Gülen, has recognized the Armenian Genocide.
In a statement disseminated on Sunday, March 8, the Foundation said they established a committee three years ago, tasked with learning what happened in 1915 to the Armenian citizens of the Ottoman Empire.
“For the last three years, the members of this committee have been attending lectures and dialog sessions with scholars of Ottoman history, Armenian history and genocides,” the MMF said.
“Committee members engaged in meetings with family members of those who survived the Armenian Genocide.
“The study of academic articles, watching documentaries, panel discussions, private discussions were also part of the three-year journey.”
After three years, the committee of about 20 members voted unanimously in favor of recognizing the Armenian Genocide.
April 24, 1915 is the day when a group of Armenian intellectuals were rounded up and assassinated in Constantinople by the Ottoman government. On April 24, Armenians worldwide will be commemorating the 105th anniversary of the Genocide which continued until 1923. Some three dozen countries, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenians as Genocide. Turkey denies to this day.
