Armenia briefs Azerbaijan’s recent military activity to OSCE envoy
March 13, 2020 - 14:12 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan has met ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, the Personal Representative of OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, to express his worries over Azerbaijan’s recent activity on the border with Armenia.
Private of the Armenian army Zohrab Sianosyan was killed by an Azerbaijani sniper from across the border on March 10. Days earlier, the Azerbaijani troops had used large-caliber machine guns to shell the Armenian positions.
During the meeting, Tonoyan briefed the ambassador about the situation on the border and the line of contact between Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) and Azerbaijan, the frequency and nature of ceasefire violations.
Tonoyan said regional military-political developments, the international economic and epidemic situation, weather conditions and a number of other factors increase the likelihood of destabilization.
The Defense Minister thus stressed the importance of the immediate implementation of measures to ease tensions in order to rule out new provocations.
Kasprzyk said he is ready to make an effort to help ease the situation.
