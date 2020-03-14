Coronavirus: Premier League suspended in England
March 14, 2020 - 16:12 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Elite football in Britain has been suspended until at least 3 April as a result of the spread of coronavirus.
All games in England's Premier League, EFL, Women's Super League and Women's Championship, plus in Scotland,Wales and Northern Ireland, are postponed, the BBC reports.
The Premier League said play will start on 4 April subject to "conditions at the time".
But BBC sports editor Dan Roan says resuming on the date is privately deemed "almost impossible".
FA chairman Greg Clarke is known to have expressed his fear at Friday's emergency meeting that the season may have to be abandoned.
England's international friendly matches against Italy on 27 March and Denmark four days later are off.
The EFL, which hopes to resume play a day earlier than the Premier League on 3 April, said clubs were also advised to suspend "non-essential activities" such as "player appearances, training ground visits and fan meetings".
The Euro 2020 play-offs have also moved closer to being postponed after Fifa recommended that all impending internationals should be called off.
Scotland, Northern Ireland and the Republic are all scheduled to play their semi-finals on 26 March, with the finals five days later.
