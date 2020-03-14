Armenia records two more coronavirus cases, taking country total to 15

PanARMENIAN.Net - Two people isolated after being exposed to a person with the novel coronavirus have tested positive for the disease, the Health Ministry said in a statement on Saturday, March 14.

According to the Ministry, 38 people were tested overall, with 36 testing negative.

The new cases have been in close contact with a woman who had returned from Italy with the virus.

28 people isolated after the first case was announced will be sent home shortly․

All the patients are in satisfactory condition, but one of them has pneumonia.