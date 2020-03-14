Armenia PM, wife take coronavirus test

PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his wife, Anna Hakobyan have been tested for the novel coronavirus, but the results will be announced on Saturday, March 14 evening.

Pashinyan revealed earlier that the couple opted to self-quarantine after an aide to the Brazilian president tested positive for the virus.

Hakobyan had met the First Lady of Brazil on March 7.

Two people isolated after being exposed to a person with the novel coronavirus tested positive for the disease in Armenia on Saturday, taking the country total to 15.