Armenia announces two new coronavirus cases

PanARMENIAN.Net -

The number of coronavirus cases in Armenia climbed for the third time on Saturday, March 13, as two more cases were announced by Health Minister Arsen Torosyan.

The total number of infections now amounts to 20.

The new cases, like around a dozen others before them, had already been isolated due to having been exposed to a person carrying the virus.

Also, the first person to have brought the virus to Armenia has tested negative for the virus and will be discharged after retest.

As reported earlier, Prime Minister Pashinyan himself and his wife, Anna Hakobyan, tested negative for the novel coronavirus, the PM said.

The couple opted to self-quarantine after an aide to the Brazilian president tested positive for the virus. Hakobyan had met the First Lady of Brazil on March 7.