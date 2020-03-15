Armenia air traffic controllers opt to self-isolate over coronavirus fears

PanARMENIAN.Net - Air traffic controllers of Armenia have opted to self-isolate amid the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country, after it was revealed that one of their colleagues has contracted the disease in Echmiadzin, a town where most cases were registered.

The employees of Armenia Air Traffic Services are responsible for the organization of safe air traffic throughout the country.

Given the risk of infection, the employees have isolated themselves in the company's administrative building.

In order to provide continuous air traffic services, a 75-strong staff of air traffic controllers and engineering specialists, as well as General Director Arur Gasparyan, are currently self-quarantined.

The number of coronavirus cases in Armenia climbed for the third time on Saturday, March 14, when the total number of infections reached 20.

The new cases, like around a dozen others before them, had already been isolated due to having been exposed to a person carrying the virus.

Also, the first person to have brought the virus to Armenia has tested negative and will be discharged after retest.