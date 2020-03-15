Coronavirus in Armenia: Schoolkid among confirmed cases

Coronavirus in Armenia: Schoolkid among confirmed cases
March 15, 2020 - 12:54 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - One of the coronavirus cases announced in Armenia on Saturday, March 14 is a school-aged child, according to the Health Ministry.

The child has been hospitalized, while teachers and children having been exposed to the child are being isolated.

The number of coronavirus cases in Armenia climbed for the third time on Saturday, when the total number of infections reached 20.

The new cases, like around a dozen others before them, had already been isolated due to having been exposed to a person carrying the virus.

Also, the first person to have brought the virus to Armenia has tested negative and will be discharged after retest.

Armenia launching project for Diaspora professionalsArmenia launching project for Diaspora professionals
Interested candidates must have a master’s degree or higher, according to information provided by the Commissioner’s office.
Armenian journalist to receive Int'l Women of Courage AwardArmenian journalist to receive Int'l Women of Courage Award
Kocharyan is a leading voice in the fight against psychological, physical, and domestic violence against women and children.
Armenia reports first coronavirus caseArmenia reports first coronavirus case
The 29-year-old man went to a doctor because he was not feeling well, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said.
Expert: 6% of eligible girls have received HPV vaccine in ArmeniaExpert: 6% of eligible girls have received HPV vaccine in Armenia
Armenia has pretty strong vaccine confidence in general and high uptake of childhood vaccines, says Professor Heidi Larson.
Armenia eco-camps entice more and more foreign travelers

Green tourism on the rise in Syunik

Italy reports decline in coronavirus death rate for first time in many days "The number of casualties - 175," Head of Italy's Civil Protection Department Angelo Borrelli announced.
UK isolating elderly in "wartime-style" mobilization effort People over 70 will be instructed by the government to stay in strict isolation at home or in care homes for four months.
Coronavirus death toll tops 5800 globally The number of positive cases has now reached 17,750 and more than 109,000 tests have been issued in Italy.
Wife of Spanish PM tests positive for virus Begoña Gómez and the prime minister are in good health and following the instructions of medical authorities.