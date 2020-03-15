Armenia coronavirus tally climbs to 23
March 15, 2020 - 14:40 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Three new coronavirus cases were announced in Armenia on Sunday, March 15, raising the total number of infections to 23.
Health Minister Arsen Torosyan said in a Facebook post that 52 people were tested overall, with 49 testing negative.
All the new cases, like most others before them, had already been isolated due to having been exposed to a person carrying the virus.
The 21 patients are in satisfactory conditions, and while the remaining two have also been diagnosed with pneumonia, their lives are out of danger too.
As reported earlier, one of the coronavirus cases announced in Armenia on Saturday is a school-aged child.
The child has been hospitalized, while teachers and children having been exposed to the child are being isolated.
